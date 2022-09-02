Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE CPK opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $117.43 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average of $131.61.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

