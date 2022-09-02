Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.90 Million Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.20% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

JBSS opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $906.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

