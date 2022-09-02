Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.94 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,786,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,157,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after acquiring an additional 52,995 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,345,000 after acquiring an additional 78,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

