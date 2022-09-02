Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Forward Air worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Forward Air by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 11,168.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

