Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 11,769 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.19% of SpartanNash worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

SpartanNash stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

