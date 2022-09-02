Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,597 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Qorvo by 128.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 25.0% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,266 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qorvo Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

QRVO opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average is $111.04. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $188.03.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

