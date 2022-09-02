Maryland Capital Management Has $221,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $86.17 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.