Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 126,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Masonite International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

