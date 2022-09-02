MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

MasTec Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. 13,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,766. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

