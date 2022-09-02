Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.74. 208,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 561,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $161.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 59.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 949.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147,219 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

