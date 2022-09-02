Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mega Matrix Stock Performance
Mega Matrix has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $13.34.
Institutional Trading of Mega Matrix
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Mega Matrix at the end of the most recent quarter.
Mega Matrix Company Profile
AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.
