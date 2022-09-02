Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Shares Down 8.9%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21. 5,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 1,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Megaworld Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, educational/training components.

