Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $168.60 and last traded at $168.60. 326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $896.45 million, a PE ratio of -594.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $330,514.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $724,075.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $330,514.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,956 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,901,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

