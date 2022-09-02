Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MEI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 114,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,431 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

