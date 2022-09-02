Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEIGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MEI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 114,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,431 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

