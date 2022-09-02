MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,337 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPN opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 693.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $175.73.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.