MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,339 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $219.48 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.27 and its 200-day moving average is $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,440 shares of company stock worth $5,490,061 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

