MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 33,230 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after buying an additional 407,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $88.51 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

