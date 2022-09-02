MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,585 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI opened at $244.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.51.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,633 shares of company stock valued at $54,580,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

