MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $127.67 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.70.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.