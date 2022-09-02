MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after buying an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,269,000 after buying an additional 598,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

