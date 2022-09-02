MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.