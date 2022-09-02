MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

