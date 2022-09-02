MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 26,422 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,945 shares of company stock worth $67,637,415. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $170.04 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

