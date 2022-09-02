MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $81.85 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.