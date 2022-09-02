MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 4.0 %

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

