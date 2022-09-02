MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,145.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,189.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2,066.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.