MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 60,031 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,340 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,031 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,508,047 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $258,130,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 64,518 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in eBay by 1.1% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 157,941 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

