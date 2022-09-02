Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,591 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Centene by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 158,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 29,748 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $3,335,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene Trading Up 1.7 %

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.26.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.