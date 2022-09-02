Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,685 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $5,726,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

