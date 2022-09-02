Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $13,914,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $456.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.37 and a 200-day moving average of $459.54. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.