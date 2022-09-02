Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,169,759,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,009,510,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,365,093,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $605.43 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $595.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.22.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.