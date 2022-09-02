Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 13,231 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

