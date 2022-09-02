Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 26,429 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,429 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

