Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 50,298 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Microchip Technology Stock Performance
MCHP opened at $64.93 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
