Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 50,298 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $64.93 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.