MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE CMU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.34. 36,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,301. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

