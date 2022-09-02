MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
NYSE CMU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.34. 36,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,301. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
