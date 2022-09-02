MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MFV remained flat at $4.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,430. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust ( NYSE:MFV Get Rating ) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

