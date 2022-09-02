Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Mission Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

