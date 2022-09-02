Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley cut Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.
NYSE:MCW opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,990 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,103,000 after buying an additional 66,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter.
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
