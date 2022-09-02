Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Moderna worth $95,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $10,453,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 10.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 17.2% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Trading Up 5.1 %

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 568,835 shares of company stock valued at $90,974,017 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $138.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.94. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

