Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Modiv Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of Modiv stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $15.24. 8,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,507. Modiv has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.
Modiv Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Modiv
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.