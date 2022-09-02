Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Modiv Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Modiv stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $15.24. 8,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,507. Modiv has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

Modiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Modiv

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDV shares. Colliers International Group assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Company Profile

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

