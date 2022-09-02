Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBRX. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

See Also

