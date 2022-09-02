Monavale (MONA) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

Monavale (MONA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Monavale has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $242,493.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $701.01 or 0.03524267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monavale Coin Trading

Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

