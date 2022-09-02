Morgan Stanley Boosts American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $28.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAT. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

NYSE AAT opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.04%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.39 per share, with a total value of $76,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,772,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,281,353.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.39 per share, with a total value of $76,653.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,772,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,281,353.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $573,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,817,855 shares in the company, valued at $195,399,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 172,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,003. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

