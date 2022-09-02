Morgan Stanley Trims Hess (NYSE:HES) Target Price to $134.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HES. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.58.

Shares of HES stock opened at $116.45 on Monday. Hess has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hess will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hess by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hess by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

