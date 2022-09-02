MotaCoin Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market cap of $132,139.12 and $927.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.01522364 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002290 BTC.
About MotaCoin
MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,465,044 coins and its circulating supply is 55,258,799 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.