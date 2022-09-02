Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) versus Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Head to Head Review

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mullen Automotive and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Cars.com 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk and Volatility

Cars.com has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.70%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Cars.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 4.85 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -0.95 Cars.com $623.68 million 1.34 $7.72 million $0.08 153.39

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94% Cars.com 1.00% 1.67% 0.62%

Summary

Cars.com beats Mullen Automotive on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

