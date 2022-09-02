National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in National Grid were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 275.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 298.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,470,000 after purchasing an additional 433,158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $30,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $12,130,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid Company Profile

NGG traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.