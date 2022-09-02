nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,576.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,099 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,554 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in nCino by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.