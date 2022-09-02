nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,576.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,099 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,554 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
