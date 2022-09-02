nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.
nCino Price Performance
Shares of NCNO stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.16. 3,300,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,340. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43.
Insider Transactions at nCino
In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,099 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,554. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
