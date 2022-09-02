NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after buying an additional 859,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,001,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 838,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,403,000 after buying an additional 154,691 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,145. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

